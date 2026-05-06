Company News for May 6, 2026

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) gained 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share.

MPC Editas Medicine, Inc.’s ( EDIT ) shares gained 1.3% after the company reported a first-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.3 per share.

EDIT Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( BUD ) soared 8.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.97 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.

BUD American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s ( AEP ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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