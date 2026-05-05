Company News for May 5, 2026

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share.



TSN Twist Bioscience Corporation’s ( TWST ) shares declined 7% after the company reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 loss of $0.62 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54.



TWST Shares of eBay Inc. ( EBAY ) jumped 5.1% after GameStop Corp. ( GME ) said that it has made an unsolicited and non-binding offer to buy the company for $125 per share in a cash and stock deal.



EBAY GME Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ( XOM ) shares gained 0.6% on the broader jump in energy stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.