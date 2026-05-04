Company News for May 4, 2026

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ) surged 11.5% after the company reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $0.05 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.

NWL Colgate-Palmolive Company’s ( CL ) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share.

CL Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( EL ) jumped 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share.

EL Shares of iRadimed Corporation ( IRMD ) rose 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.49 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iRadimed Corporation (IRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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