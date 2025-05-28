Company News For May 28, 2025

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL gained 4% on the airlines segment enjoying an excellent session based on delayed tariffs, robust travel demand and declining fuel costs.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD plummeted 13.6% after reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.56/share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares gained 2.5% on mega-cap growth stocks rallying in the session.

Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. SKY plunged 16.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 65 cents/share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.

