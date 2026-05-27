Stocks

Company News for May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM added 4.5% on reports that it had secured a chip supply deal with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.
  • Shares of JOYY Inc. JOYY gained 17.8% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $555.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.3 million.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ESLT shares jumped 11% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM slumped 3.3% on energy emerging as the worst-performing sector in the session.

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QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

QCOM
XOM
ESLT
JOYY

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