Company News for May 27, 2026

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM added 4.5% on reports that it had secured a chip supply deal with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company.

Shares of JOYY Inc. JOYY gained 17.8% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $555.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.3 million.

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ESLT shares jumped 11% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM slumped 3.3% on energy emerging as the worst-performing sector in the session.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (JOYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.