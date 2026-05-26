Company News for May 26, 2026

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s BAH shares rose 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM gained 9.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $1.24 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion.

Ross Stores, Inc.’s ROST shares jumped 8.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL soared 16.8% to a record high after strong AI server demand and upbeat guidance fueled investor optimism over its expanding AI infrastructure business.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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