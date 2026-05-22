Company News for May 22, 2026

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s WSM shares rose 6.5% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80.

Shares of Nordson Corporation NDSN gained 3.8% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $740.85 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $731 million.

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL shares soared 13.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation IBM jumped 12.4% on reports that the Trump administration was embarking on a major quantum computing investment program that included about $1 billion in funding for the company’s new quantum chip foundry venture.

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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