Company News for May 22, 2025

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s ( PANW ) shares tumbled 6.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 gross margin that was weaker-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. ( TOL ) fell 0.5% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted revenues of $2.74 billion, declining 3.5% year over year.

XP Inc.’s ( XP ) shares rose 0.5% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. ( WIX ) plunged 16.2% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

