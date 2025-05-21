Company News for May 21, 2025

The Home Depot Inc.’s ( HD ) shares fell 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ( VIPS ) tumbled 7.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Amer Sports Inc.’s ( AS ) shares jumped 19.1% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.

Shares of Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) rose 0.9% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

