Company News for May 21, 2025

- The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) shares fell 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59.
- Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) tumbled 7.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
- Amer Sports Inc.’s (AS) shares jumped 19.1% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.
- Shares of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) rose 0.9% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.