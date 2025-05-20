Company News for May 20, 2025

Novavax Inc. ( NVAX ) shares jumped 15% after the company received a long-awaited U.S. FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) rose 0.4% after deciding to buy genomics firm 23andMe Holdings for $256 million through a bankruptcy auction.

Ryanair Holdings plc’s ( RYAAY ) climbed 7.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss-per-share of $0.59, narrower-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.65.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM ) surged 5.7% after reporting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.