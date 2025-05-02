Company News for May 2, 2025

CVS Health Corp.’s ( CVS ) shares surged 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY ) plunged 11.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.34, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s ( CAH ) shares advanced 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE ) rose 1.7% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.