Company News for May 2, 2025

May 02, 2025

Zacks Equity Research

  • CVS Health Corp.’s (CVS) shares surged 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.25, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) plunged 11.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.34, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) shares advanced 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. 
  • Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) rose 1.7% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. 
     

