Company News for May 19, 2026

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) shares plunged 9.8% after its experimental melanoma treatment failed to achieve the main goal in a late-stage study.
- Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) surged 9.4% after NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) unveiled a $66.8 billion all-stock acquisition deal for the utility firm.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares fell 6.9% after the company’s CEO said at the JPMorgan conference that building new factories would “take too long,” raising concerns about future supply growth in the memory chip sector.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares rose 6.2% after the company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase.
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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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