Company News for May 19, 2026

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) shares plunged 9.8% after its experimental melanoma treatment failed to achieve the main goal in a late-stage study.

REGN Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ) surged 9.4% after NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) unveiled a $66.8 billion all-stock acquisition deal for the utility firm.

D NEE Seagate Technology Holdings plc ( STX ) shares fell 6.9% after the company’s CEO said at the JPMorgan conference that building new factories would “take too long,” raising concerns about future supply growth in the memory chip sector.

STX Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) shares rose 6.2% after the company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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