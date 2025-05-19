Company News for May 19, 2025

Applied Materials Inc.’s ( AMAT ) shares stumbled 5.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $7.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.12 billion.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. ( TTWO ) fell 2.4% after providing full-year bookings guidance of $5.9 to $6 billion, well below the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.

Vistra Corp.’s ( VST ) shares advanced 3% after purchasing seven natural gas facilities from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for a consideration of $1.9 billion.

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. ( CHTR ) rose 1.8% after the company decided to acquire privately held rival Cox Communications for $21.9 billion.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.