Company News for May 18, 2026

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) rose 3.1% after hedge fund manager Bill Ackman disclosed a new stake in the company through Pershing Square Capital Management.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares rose 1.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares fell 0.9% after posting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $679.39 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares fell 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2 per share.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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