Company News for May 16, 2025

Shares of Deere & Company ( DE ) rose 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $6.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.68 per share.

Dillard's, Inc.’s ( DDS ) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $10.39 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.10 per share.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( WMS ) fell 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s ( CSCO ) shares gained 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.96 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share.

