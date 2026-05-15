Company News for May 15, 2026

Nova Ltd.’s ( NVMI ) shares jumped 10.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share.

NVMI Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. ( YETI ) surged 6.2% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

YETI Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT ) climbed 8.4% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.

CLBT Dillard's Inc.’s ( DDS ) shares rose 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $16.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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