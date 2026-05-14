Company News for May 14, 2026

- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s (VSH) shares climbed 14.5% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.
- Shares of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) surged 6.9% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
- Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) tumbled 8.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
- Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) shares jumped 15.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 revenues of $399 revenues, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316.88 million.
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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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