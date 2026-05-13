Company News for May 13, 2026

Simon Property Group Inc.’s ( SPG ) shares gained 2.3% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted FFO of $3.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 per share.

SPG Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. ( HIMS ) plummeted 14.1% after posting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $608.10 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $619.62 million.

HIMS Shares of Novanta Inc. ( NOVT ) jumped 13.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.

NOVT Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s ( HALO ) shares climbed 6.8% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.