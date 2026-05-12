Company News for May 12, 2026

Barrick Mining Corporation’s B shares jumped 9% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS gained 8.4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $345.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340 million.

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL shares soared 15.9% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV fell 3.2% as airline stocks slid on rising energy prices.

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Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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