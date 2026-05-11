Company News for May 11, 2026

The Trade Desk Inc.’s (TTD) shares fell 1.8% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

Shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) jumped 15% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) soared 26.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1,073.61 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,073.14 million.

MercadoLibre Inc.’s (MELI) shares plunged 12.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.78 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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