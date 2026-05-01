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Company News for May 1, 2026

May 01, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares soared 10% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY gained 9.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $19.8 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.6 billion.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated’s QCOM shares jumped 15.1% after reporting second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57.
  • Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT added 9.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $17.4 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.4 billion.

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QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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