Company News for May 1, 2025

Visa Inc.’s ( V ) shares rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX ) tumbled 5.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s ( STX ) shares jumped 11.6% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ) climbed 3.9% after posting first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $24.81, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.25.

