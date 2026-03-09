Company News for Mar 9, 2026

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.55 per share.

COST Marvell Technology, Inc.’s ( MRVL ) shares surged 18.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.8 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.

MRVL Shares of Methanex Corporation ( MEOH ) plunged 12.7% after the company reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.81 per share.

MEOH Guidewire Software, Inc.’s ( GWRE ) shares jumped 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.17 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.

