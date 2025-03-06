Company News for Mar 6, 2025

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII ) jumped 12.4% after Donald Trump pledged to create a White House office for shipbuilding and implement tax incentives to boost the industry.

Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) shares rose 5.2% after the company announced Stewart Glendinning as its next chief financial officer, effective March 30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) shares rose 3.8% after the company announced plans to lower the price of its weight loss drug, Wegovy, through a direct-to-consumer online pharmacy.

Foot Locker, Inc. ( FL ) shares rose 5.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.