Company News for Mar 5, 2026

Wix.com Ltd.’s WIX shares soared 12.7% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. ROST jumped 8% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $6.63 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.39 billion.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 1.7% on the session’s tech rally.

Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s BBWI shares gained 2.6% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.

