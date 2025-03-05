Company News for Mar 5, 2025

Target Corp.’s ( TGT ) shares tanked 3% after the company provided a cautious guideline for first-quarter fiscal 2025 on concerns of Trump’s tariffs.

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. ( BBY ) plunged 13.3% following the company’s disappointing guidance for first-quarter fiscal 2026 on concerns of Trump’s tariffs.

AutoZone Inc.’s ( AZO ) shares fell 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $28.29, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.16.

Shares of Nordstrom Inc. ( JWN ) rose 0.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.