Company News for Mar 4, 2026

March 04, 2026 — 09:21 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research

  • Sea Limited’s SE shares plummeted 16.5% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 80 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Shares of AutoZone, Inc. AZO fell 6.3% after it reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $4.27 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion.
  • Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd VIK rose 3.2% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.72 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion.
  • Target Corporation’s TGT shares jumped 6.7% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

