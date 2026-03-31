Company News for Mar 31, 2026

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares plunged 4.5%, leading chip stock losses amid sector-wide selling.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT fell 4% on the Industrial sector emerging as one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

Shares of Sysco Corporation SYY plummeted 15.3% after announcing a $29 billion acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.

American Vanguard Corporation’s AVD shares soared 22.8% due to bargain hunting and a sharp rebound after recent heavy losses.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.