Company News for Mar 30, 2026

Legence Corp.’s LGN shares rose 3.3% after it reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2.2% on the broad risk-off sentiment induced by the Iran conflict, thereby weighing on the tech sector.

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL fell 4.3% on the travel-sector slump arising from the rising oil prices.

Shares of Argan, Inc. AGX soared 37.9% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99.

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Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legence Corp. (LGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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