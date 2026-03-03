Company News for Mar 3, 2026

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s DAL shares declined 2.2% on airline stocks taking a hit due to flight cancellations.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT jumped 3.4% on defense stocks rallying.

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL plunged 7.6% on travel stocks sinking due to soaring crude prices.

Venture Global, Inc.’s VG shares soared 17.4% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 41 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.

