Company News for Mar 3, 2025

The AES Corp.’s ( AES ) shares jumped 11.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.54, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( RXRX ) fell 2.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.81, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.36.

PAR Technology Corp.’s ( PAR ) shares soared 13.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of a break-even, better-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.11.

Shares of The Mosaic Co. ( MOS ) tumbled 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.

