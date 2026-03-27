Company News for Mar 27, 2026

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) fell 8% after a Los Angeles jury found the company liable in a child safety lawsuit.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) fell 4.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.

BRP Inc. (DOO) shares rose 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) shares rose 0.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.

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Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRP Inc. (DOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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