Stocks

Company News for Mar 26, 2026

March 26, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares jumped 13.4% after Semafor reported that the airline is reviewing strategic options, including a possible sale, and has brought in advisors to assess potential deals and regulatory challenges.
  •  AAR Corp. (AIR) surged 9.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
  • Braze, Inc.’s (BRZE) shares climbed 19.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $205.17 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.52%.
  • Arm Holdings plc (ARM) shares jumped 16.4% following the launch of its new AI data center chip on strong revenue potential and growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

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AIR
ARM
BRZE

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