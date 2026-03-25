Company News for Mar 25, 2026

Estée Lauder (EL) plunged 9.9% after the company said it is in talks for a potential merger with Puig Brands, as the development created uncertainty over deal terms and potential integration risks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) rose 2.5% after the Financial Times reported that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is considering a potential takeover of the investment bank.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) rose 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) rose 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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