Company News for Mar 25, 2025

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. ( AZEK ) surged 17.3% after James Hardie Industries plc ( JHX ) said it would acquire the company in a cash and stock deal totaling $9 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ( AMD ) shares jumped 7% on the broader tech rally.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) rose 1.1% on the broader tech rally.

Netflix, Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally.

