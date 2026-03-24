Stocks

Company News for Mar 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) shares rose 2.9% after a Reuters report said that Elliott Investment Management built a multibillion-dollar stake in the company. 
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares rose 3.6% on falling oil prices, reducing concerns over jet fuel costs. 
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) rose 6.2% as improving sentiment around U.S.-Iran tensions boosted travel stocks. 
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) shares rose 2.3% on consumer discretionary stocks rallying in the session.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

See

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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