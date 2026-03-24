Company News for Mar 24, 2026

Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS ) shares rose 2.9% after a Reuters report said that Elliott Investment Management built a multibillion-dollar stake in the company.

SNPS American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) shares rose 3.6% on falling oil prices, reducing concerns over jet fuel costs.

AAL Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ( NCLH ) rose 6.2% as improving sentiment around U.S.-Iran tensions boosted travel stocks.

NCLH Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) shares rose 2.3% on consumer discretionary stocks rallying in the session.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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