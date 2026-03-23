Company News for Mar 23, 2026

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) shares plunged 33.3% after individuals linked to the company were charged with smuggling at least $2.5 billion of AI technology to China.



SMCI FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 per share.



FDX Planet Labs PBC ( PL ) shares surged 25.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $86.82 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.03%.



PL Intuitive Machines, Inc. ( LUNR ) shares fell 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $44.79 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.05%.

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FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.