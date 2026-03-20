Company News for Mar 20, 2026

Five Below Inc.’s ( FIVE ) shares climbed 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 per share.

FIVE Shares of Accenture plc ( ACN ) surged 4.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 per share.

ACN Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. ( SIG ) jumped 13.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96 per share.

SIG Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA ) shares tumbled 7.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 per share.



#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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