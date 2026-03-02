Company News for Mar 2, 2026

Barclays PLC’s BCS shares declined 4% due to investor concern over the bank’s exposure to the collapse of U.K.-based mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions, fueling broader financial-sector weakness.

Shares of Block, Inc. XYZ soared 16.8% after the company unveiled sweeping job cuts aimed at boosting efficiency through greater AI adoption.

Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU gained 3.7% after it reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $4.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion.

CG Oncology, Inc.’s CGON shares jumped 4.8% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 losses of 51 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents.

