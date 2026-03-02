Company News for Mar 2, 2026

- Barclays PLC’s BCS shares declined 4% due to investor concern over the bank’s exposure to the collapse of U.K.-based mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions, fueling broader financial-sector weakness.
- Shares of Block, Inc. XYZ soared 16.8% after the company unveiled sweeping job cuts aimed at boosting efficiency through greater AI adoption.
- Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU gained 3.7% after it reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $4.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion.
- CG Oncology, Inc.’s CGON shares jumped 4.8% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 losses of 51 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.See Our Newest 5 Stocks Set to Double Picks >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.