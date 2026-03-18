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Company News for Mar 18, 2026

March 18, 2026 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares fell 1.3% after the company said that its first-quarter 2026 revenues will be affected by the ongoing Middle East war.
  • Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) surged 4.2% following the announcement that the company plans to launch robotaxis in 28 cities starting next year.
  • Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.6% following news that its CEO Adam Jassy projects AWS to reach $600 billion in the next 10 years due to extensive use of AI technologies.
  • Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) shares jumped 6.6% after the company raised revenue guidance for first-quarter 2026 on strong travel demand.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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