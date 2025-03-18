Company News for Mar 18, 2025

Shares of Intel Corporation ( INTC ) rose 6.8% after a regulatory filing revealed that incoming CEO Lip-Bu Tan plans to purchase $25 million worth of company shares within 30 days of his appointment.

Robinhood ( HOOD ) shares rose 7.1% after launching a prediction markets hub for event-based trading.

Science Applications International Corporation ( SAIC ) shares surged 7.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) fell 4.8% after Mizuho lowered its price target to $430 from $515, citing concerns over demand, margin pressures and rising competition in the EV market.

