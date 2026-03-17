Company News for Mar 17, 2026

Dollar Tree Inc.’s ( DLTR ) shares surged 6.4%, after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share.

DLTR Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ( SAIC ) rose 1.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 per share.

SAIC Shares of VNET Group Inc. ( VNET ) plummeted 9.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

VNET Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares rose 1.1% after the company’s CEO Elon Musk, announced the launch of the “Terafab” AI chip project within a week.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (VNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.