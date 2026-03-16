Stocks

Company News for Mar 16, 2026

March 16, 2026 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) shares tumbled 7.6%, after the company announced that its longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen will step down once a successor is appointed.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) slid 3.8% following news that the company has delayed the release of its new AI model "Avocado" to at least May. 
  • Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) surged 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.78 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of $2.76 per share. 
  • Oruka Therapeutics Inc.’s (ORKA) shares soared 25% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.45 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of $0.61 per share. 


 

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Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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META
ORKA

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