Company News for Mar 16, 2026

Adobe Inc.’s ( ADBE ) shares tumbled 7.6%, after the company announced that its longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen will step down once a successor is appointed.

ADBE Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. ( META ) slid 3.8% following news that the company has delayed the release of its new AI model "Avocado" to at least May.

META Shares of Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR ) surged 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.78 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of $2.76 per share.

NKTR Oruka Therapeutics Inc.’s ( ORKA ) shares soared 25% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.45 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted loss of $0.61 per share.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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