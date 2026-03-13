Company News for Mar 13, 2026

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ( DKS ) shares rose 1.1%, after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 per share.

DKS Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. ( OLLI ) gained 1.5% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.

OLLI Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. ( GIII ) plummeted 11.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

GIII TIC Solutions Inc. ( TIC ) shares tumbled 9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $508.27 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.05 million.



