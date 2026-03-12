Company News for Mar 12, 2026

- Franco-Nevada Corp.’s (FNV) shares rose 1.2%, after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 per share.
- Shares of Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) plunged 13.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.
- Shares of The Campbell's Co. (CPB) plummeted 7.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
- Sprinklr Inc.’s (CXM) shares jumped 6.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.