Company News for Mar 12, 2025

Shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG fell 5.2% on reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL slid 3.1% on reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $14.13 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14.36 billion.

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN soared 9.3% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 15 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 39 cents.

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY jumped 24.6% on reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $257.88 million, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 219.06 million.

