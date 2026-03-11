Company News for Mar 11, 2026

Shares of Kohl's Corporation ( KSS ) declined 1.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $5.17 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion.

KSS United Natural Foods, Inc.’s ( UNFI ) shares fell 3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $7.95 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.15 billion.

UNFI Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. ( CASY ) gained 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 per share.

CASY Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ( VRTX ) shares jumped 8.3% after the company announced that its drug successfully achieved its targets in a late-stage clinical trial for IgA nephropathy, a long-term kidney disease that can eventually lead to kidney failure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.