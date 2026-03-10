Company News for Mar 10, 2026

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM ) jumped 4.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.48 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion.

ZIM American Airlines Group Inc.’s ( AAL ) shares gained 2.3% after oil prices fell from earlier highs owing to the ongoing Iran war.

AAL Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) gained 1.6% on the broader semiconductor rally.

TXN Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ( AMD ) shares rose 5.3% on the broader semiconductor rally.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.