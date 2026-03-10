Company News for Mar 10, 2026

- Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) jumped 4.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.48 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) shares gained 2.3% after oil prices fell from earlier highs owing to the ongoing Iran war.
- Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) gained 1.6% on the broader semiconductor rally.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) shares rose 5.3% on the broader semiconductor rally.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.See
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.