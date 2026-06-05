Company News for Jun 5, 2026

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation ( CMCO ) plunged 9.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.

CMCO lululemon athletica inc.’s ( LULU ) shares declined 0.9% after the company cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook, pointing to ongoing challenges affecting its business.

LULU Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) lost 3.6% on the broader chip decline.

AMD Lam Research Corporation’s ( LRCX ) shares declined 2.1% on the broader chip decline.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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