Company News for Jun 30, 2025

NIKE Inc.’s ( NKE ) shares soared 15.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.

Shares of Concentrix Corp. ( CNXC ) tumbled 6.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.

CorMedix Inc.’s ( CRMD ) shares plunged 16.4% after the company announced a common stock offering of $85 million.

Shares of Core Scientific Inc. ( CORZ ) rose 1.8% following The Wall Street Journal news that the bitcoin miner is in talks to be acquired by AI infrastructure giant CoreWeave Inc. ( CRWV ).

