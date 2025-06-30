Company News for Jun 30, 2025

- NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) shares soared 15.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.
- Shares of Concentrix Corp. (CNXC) tumbled 6.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.
- CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) shares plunged 16.4% after the company announced a common stock offering of $85 million.
- Shares of Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) rose 1.8% following The Wall Street Journal news that the bitcoin miner is in talks to be acquired by AI infrastructure giant CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV).
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.